Britney Spears reveals that she no longer wants to return to the stage!

Britney Spears no longer wishes to return to the stage. A shock announcement from the singer who had the merit of upsetting the Web!

Britney Spears is coming back from afar… Wanting to live her life far from the star system, the happy mother of two children announced that she would not return on stage. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Britney Spears: life at 100 per hour

Britney Spears remains one of the icons of the music industry. It must be said that the star started his career at a very young age.

It all started with the Mickey Mouse Club ! Alongside Christina Milian, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, the artist has made thousands of Americans dream.

Then Britney Spears finally took off. The singer unleashed international passions with her biggest hits at the end of the 90s.

Thanks to his hits like “Oops…I Said It Again”. Or “Baby One More Time” Where “Sometimes”, Britney Spears quickly became THE princess of pop.

Worthy heiress of Madonna as pointed out some media at the time. And that’s not all !

Her love affair with Justin Timberlake also seems like a fairy tale to her fans. But in 2002, the couple separates to everyone’s surprise.

If Britney Spears continues to renew her musical repertoire with panache, she suffers from constantly making the A tabloids. On a daily basis, the paparazzi do not let go of a sole.

In 2004 her express marriage to Jason Alexander, her childhood friend hit the headlines. But Britney Spears finds a smile in the arms of Kevin Ferderline with whom she will have two children: Jayden and Sean. After several years of love, the duo broke up in 2006.

Getting back on my feet after my trip to French Polynesia 🇵🇫 !!!! Such a cool place ☀️🌊🏖👙!!! pic.twitter.com/qU92oXeMwd — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

The singer is done with the stage

After experiencing ups and downs, Britney Spears goes on well despite she scandals. Wanting to regain control of the situation, his family therefore imposed guardianship on him.

For 13 years, Britney Spears will also have to be accountable for all his doings to his father. From his career to his private life.

A real nightmare that ended last year. Filled in love, the interpreter of “1,2,3” also joined forces with his longtime sweetheart Sam Asghari.

His family was not invited to the event. The cause ? The latter would have orchestrated her fall as she has repeatedly clarified on the Web.

” My family ruined my dreams to 100 billion percents and tries to make me look crazy… My family likes to pull me down and hurt me all the time, while I’m disgusted with them,” revealed Britney Spears via her social networks.

But also : ” Honestly, I don’t feel like crying anymore because crying only makes it worse (…) The lesson to be learned from all of this is don’t trust people or anyone… do your cats and your dogs your family and take care of yourself. »

If the sister of Jamie Lynn Spears surprised her fans recording a track with Elton John this summer, she seems to be done with performing. His Las Vegas tour left its mark.

“I’m traumatized enough for life and yes I’m pissed and no I probably won’t play anymore just because I’m stubborn and I will express my feelings, explained Britney Spears. A shock announcement that has left no one unmoved! To be continued…