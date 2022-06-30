Britney Spears: Sam Asghari reflects on his new marriage

Sam Asghari, new husband of Britney Spears, opened up in his first interview after marrying the American pop star weeks ago: “It’s been a fairy tale,” he said on a morning television show broadcast on Wednesday.

“It’s surreal,” said the 28-year-old fitness trainer in an interview with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’. “We imagined that this would be a fairy tale, and it has been,” said the husband, who is also beginning to open a career as an actor.

Asghari stressed that the pop singer “is sensational” and that “she is great.” “She’s my wife,” she emphasized, smiling at the interviewer.

Britney Spears, 40, married Sam Asghari on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles (United States), with only relatives present.

This was the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

“We only had about 50, 70 people,” he said. Sam Asghari. “We wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones and those closest to us. We just wanted to celebrate and that’s what we did,” she said.

The coach spoke about his participation in the action movie ‘Hot Seat’, starring the veteran star Mel Gibsonas well as their expectations in the entertainment industry.

“They didn’t pay attention to me until my wife gave me this incredible platform to work on,” acknowledged the coach, who already had some participation in videos and television series, among others.

“I appreciate that always, but let’s not forget that I have been working hard and that I was already acting,” he emphasized.

Asghari and Britney Spears they met in 2016 when working on the singer’s ‘Slumber Party’ video and then got engaged last year.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed prenuptial agreement

Before getting married in a private ceremony, the pop star Britney Spears signed a prenuptial agreement with Sam Asghari in order to protect their assets obtained before the wedding, according to the US press.

According to the magazine Peoplethe agreement between the singer of ‘Gimme More’ and the 28-year-old actor establishes that, in the event of a divorce, the latter will not receive any of the multi-million dollar fortune that his wife earned until before the date of their marriage union.

The portal TMZ also echoed the contract between Britney Spears Y Sam Asghariwho after four years were married at an intimate party at his residence in Los Angeles (USA), which was attended by several celebrities, but was not attended by the singer’s family.

Spears and Asghari had been preparing this link since last November, when they both got engaged, according to a source close to the couple cited by the magazine. People.

