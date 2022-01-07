Britney Spears says goodbye | Earthquake in the world of music

Britney Spears is one of the most beloved artists of all time. The words of the singer leave no room for doubt.

Britney Spears said goodbye to music. His words leave no room for misunderstanding, and they are unleashing a real earthquake. The announcement came a few hours ago, and fans are already starting to pick up the pieces. The pop star has achieved tremendous popularity around the world since the early 2000s, when it has attracted general attention thanks to the very successful single “… Baby One More Time”. His self-titled debut album he remained in the top ten for fifty-two weeks in the United States rankings, second only to “Millennium” by fellow Backstreet Boys “.

They were the golden years for the artist born in McComb, which in those days all pointed out as the true heir of Madonna. It seems like a century has passed, e in these years of roaring triumphs the artist had to deal with not a few personal problems. As for many other famous people in fact, success brings with it some nasty setbacks of the medal. However Beritney Spears always had the ability to raise the head after each fall, and after that album he went on to churn out an incredible string of extraordinary hits. He is still in full force and compositional splendor, so why did he make this decision?

Britney Spears announced farewell: what will happen now?

Immediately after the publication of “… Baby One More Time” it was the turn of “Oops! I Did It Again “, which confirmed her as one of the pop stars most influential of the current century. With the first two albums it had already sold 50 million copies, in addition to winning one slew of awards and break numerous records, impossible to list them all. In recent times it has found itself facing a ‘interminable battle with his father, who had assumed the legal protection of his assets. Back so to speak “in freedom” last November, the singer now though has expressed his clear intention not to produce new albums.

After the outburst of the past few days Britney Spears has posted a new, very long post on Instagram, at the end of which he doesn’t mince words. “All wasted time embarrasses and humiliates me. I know the fact of not wanting to make music to some it may seem strange, but people have no idea of ​​the horrendous things that have been done to me ”. Furthermore, he concluded, “They really hurt me! Not making music anymore is my way of sending them frantic“. Who knows if her words are dictated by a fit of anger or we will really never see her again. Fans just have to wait for the next few days when more clarifications will surely come.