Britney Spears secretly married and her ex was arrested while trying to interrupt the wedding – Tvshow – 06/10/2022

Britney Spears married this Thursday, with the dancer Sam Asghari and in an intimate secret ceremony, which was crossed by a scandal: an ex of the singer wanted to interrupt the event and ended up arrested by the police.

The Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexandertried to interrupt the wedding of the princess of pop, by accessing her home hours before the couple married in a private ceremony.

The TMZ newspaper was the first to advance this link, secretly organized by Spears at her residence in Los Angeles and that did not have the assistance of the singer’s family.

Alexander, who married the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas, but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed to gain access to Spears’ house and record the preparations.

The man dodged the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast his tour through the corridors of the house live on Instagram, until he found a tent decorated like a chapel in which, apparently, the wedding was going to take place. There, he asked a group of operatives where Spears and her family were.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security as the broadcast continued. Finally, he was arrested.

Spears and Asghar They have been preparing this link since November, when they both got engaged, according to a source close to the couple cited by People magazine. “It’s very important to her that she can finally get married. She wants it to be perfect, so she’s so nervous that she’s overwhelmed. She’s very sensitive,” the source said.

The Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding party It was packed with celebrity guests. Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, among others, passed through there. It is estimated that the event was for just 100 people.

britney, paris hilton, madonna, donatella versace, drew barrymore and selena gomez singing ‘vogue’, iconic pic.twitter.com/EKSPrPMlaD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 10, 2022

Versace was the designer of the elegant white dress that Britney wore, which she later changed for a very short black outfit, with which she shone on the runway.

Britney and Asghari have been in a relationship for six years, and this year they had announced that they were expecting their first child, although the pregnancy did not prosper. Finally, after the end of the guardianship that fell on the artist and that controlled her decisions, they were able to seal her love.