Britney Spears shares a rare video with her two children and boyfriend Sam Asghari

The occasions in which Britney Spears shows his two children on social networks Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, had by the former Kevin Federline, can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Last March, the pop star shared a photo of her posing on a lawn with her boys who wore the mask. But now he has released a very rare video in which it allows us to take a peek at their faces. In the video, the two teenagers are in Los Angeles, in a phosphorescent room in the interactive exhibition Flutter, with mom Britney and her betrothed Sam Asghari. “Adventures with boys are very fun,” writes the forty-year-old accompanying the video in which, among other things, we see Asghari pushing Sean on a swing.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Britney was in a great mood as she, Sam and her children enjoyed a private tour of all of the rooms of FlutterA source told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone during the visit was creative and playful. Everyone enjoyed it. They really looked a happy family“.

Britney, that’s just these days is organizing the wedding with the boyfriend Sam Asghari (and he will certainly not invite his father master to the ceremony Jamie Spears, his legal guardian for 13 years), had Sean Preston and Jayden with her husband number 1 Kevin Federline. Their stormy marriage lasted just three years. It was she who filed for divorce in 2006 and the former spouses ever since they never stopped fighting over custody of the children. Britney had lost her in 2007 – her hardest year, one of excesses, emotional breakdown, clean-shaven hair, and constant hospitalization – by decision of the Los Angeles Superior Court. Then he had changed his life and had regained it, always in court. The last stage of the never-ending legal battle dates back to March 2020. After a violent quarrel between Sean and grandfather Jamie Spears, a judge decided to change the terms of the family custody, modifying that shared 50% that previously placed parents on the same level. Jayden and Sean are now with dad Kevin Federline for 70% of their time, while Mum Britney is left with a measly 30%. A change that would have made the singer very angry, also because it was linked to facts independent, at least that time, from her behavior.

While she may enjoy her children for a short time, Britney has only words full of love when referring to them. “Time flies. My boys are grown up now “, wrote for example in support of the image published last March. “It is difficult for any mother to see her children grow up so fast. But I’m really lucky, my boys are sweet and kind. I must have done something right“.