Britney Spears shares on Instagram a rare photo with her teenage children by ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears, 39 years old, shared a rare photo on Instagram with her children Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14: «Time flies. My boys are grown up now», wrote in support of the image in which teenagers wear a mask. The pop sta posted two versions of the image taken on a lawn: one with the background of a blue sky, the other with the orange flashes of a sunset. «It’s hard for any mom to see their children grow up so fast», britney added. “I’m really lucky, my boys are sweet and kind. Something right I must have done it».

The pop star then explained why don’t often post photos of your children: «They have an age» in which they want to present themselves to the world alone, «express their identity. And that’s okay. But I did this nice editing and they gave me permission to publish it».

You have to go back to 2019 to find a picture of Britney with her children. That time, however, the singer had released an old shot that portrayed her with Sean and Jayden children.

The boys were born from the short and stormy marriage between Britney (today engaged to Sam Asghari) and Kevin Federline. She filed for divorce after three years in 2006. Fifteen years have passed since then but the two they never stopped arguing over custody of their children. Britney had lost her in 2007 – her most difficult year, that of excesses, emotional breakdown, hair shaved to zero, and continuous hospitalizations – by decision of the Superior Court of Los Angeles. Then he had changed his life and regained it, always in court. The last stage of the endless legal battle dates back to March 2020. After a violent quarrel between fifteen-year-old Sean and grandfather Jamie Spears – Britney’s legal guardian since 2008 – a judge decided to change the terms of the family custody, modifying that shared 50% that previously placed parents on the same level. Jayden and Sean are now with Dad Kevin Federline for 70% of their time, while mom Britney remains a measly 30%. A change that would have angered the singer a lot, also because it was linked to facts independent, at least this time, from her behavior.

