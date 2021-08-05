Britney Spears shoots her back in the wind: this time in VIDEO!

Singer Britney Spears did it again and this time the fans literally went crazy! Everything back to the wind and sends fans into ecstasy.

A new video that is literally making followers dream, the one just published on his social profile by the singer who in the 2000s marked the history of music. A lot has changed since Britney made everyone dance in the shoes of the rebellious pupil but today she doesn’t even wear clothes anymore and shows everything to the wind. Just as he had done in the past…

Eyes on her and her curves. The artist who made history with his Baby one more time and then with Toxic, is again making people talk about himself. In fact, the rumors about her and the controversy between the singer and her family do not subside. Spears would be in collision with her sister and father and would be trying to overcome her personal problems.

The fans have never let her lack their affection and have continued to follow her even in these years of absence from the world of entertainment. Her activity on social media is hectic but after the video published today we are sure that we will still hear a lot about her.

Loading... Advertisements

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED>>> Britney Spears, same photo without bra shared 3 times: disturbing hypothesis

Britney Spears shoots her back in the wind: crazy!

He had already done so in the past by sharing on his profile Instagram a truly devastating shot. Today the singer has decided to do it again and her video bursts onto the screens of followers who have been literally speechless. Britney is posing under a tree, sheltered from the hot sun of recent weeks but the temperatures of the fans will be boiling hot.

Barebacked, the singer is covers the breasts with the help of hands and winks looking straight into the camera. The fans are lying down. What sensuality.