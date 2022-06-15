Britney Spears signed a solid contract before her wedding

To Hollywood, it is better to plan everything to avoid ruin… And Britney Spears, who has accumulated a number of galleys, took care to protect her marriage with Sam Asghari, 28, the former sports coach who now shares her life. According to the magazine People, the newlyweds signed a prenuptial agreement which provides that Sam, in the event of divorce, will not be able to claim any dollar on the fortune amassed by Britney before her marriage. We do not know if he will be able to receive part of the dollars earned afterwards, but it is customary to define several clauses which govern the sums possibly at stake…

Sam Asghari, who compensates for his lack of money with a good dose of humor, had also joked about the subject on Instagram, deriding the rumors about whether or not to sign a contract before his wedding. “Thank you to everyone who is worried about a prenup! Obviously, we’re going to have a concrete one to protect my jeep and my collection of shoes, in case it dumps me one day…”

For Britney, 40, the stakes are high: she is now at the head of a heritage of 60 million dollars, an obviously large sum but ultimately quite small in view of her international career and her 150 million records. sold worldwide – for comparison, Katy Perry’s fortune is estimated at 300 million dollars and that of Taylor Swift, at nearly 400 million. But his personal crises and his being placed under guardianship for more than ten years have considerably reduced his productivity and his room for maneuver – fewer tours, fewer records, fewer advertising contracts, and therefore ultimately less money inflows.

Milking cow

Since 2008, her fortune has been directly managed by third parties, in particular by her father Jamie Spears, who, according to Forbes, would have received no less than 5 million dollars in thirteen years – she was forced to pay him a salary of 16,000 dollars. per month. You should know that the singer, a real cash cow, had to pay millions of dollars in legal costs for herself and her managers as part of her guardianship… She also paid the alimony of the two boys she had with Kevin Federline in the 2000s, or 20,000 dollars per month, an amount revised upwards in 2018.

We understand better why Britney has concreted everything at the dawn of her new life: now free from any guardianship, she has every intention of taking her life in hand as she sees fit: starting a family, while giving back a big boost to his career. She has thus negotiated her Memoirs for 15 million euros and is bringing together a team to release a new album, in particular around the composer Claude Kelly, who has already written huge successes for her and worked for Christina Aguilera or Miley Cyrus… In the meantime , she has just offered herself a new pied-à-terre of around 12 million dollars in Calabasas, the new Beverly Hills of the stars, close to where her ex Kevin Federline and their two children live, specifies the TMZ website. The desire, no doubt, to take advantage of her teenagers a little more, who are as discreet as their mother is exuberant…

