Britney Spears, sister Jamie Lynn speaks: “I’ve always helped her”

The social dispute between Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn is not yet a memory in the memory of the followers, but the little one from the Spears family isn’t going to play the bad part and for the first time since the family came into the spotlight for the pop star’s legal guardianship story, he really made his voice heard.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help I found a way to help her”, said Jamie Lynn, 30, a Good Morning America, “I went out of my way to make sure he had the contacts he needed to wrap up the business conservatorship and put an end to this for our family. If it is causing so much discord why carry it on? ‘

Jamie Lynn did not specify what kind of contact she provided to her sister, nor if she actually used it. What is certain is that Britney, at first, was represented by Samuel D. Ingham III, with whom Jamie Lynn admitted to having had contacts. Later, however, the pop star hired Mathew Rosengart, who has represented her since July 2021.

“I got her to help”, Jamie Lynn reiterated during the interview, “I even talked to his former legal team, but it didn’t end well for me.” Jamie Lynn preferred to gloss over the question of whether or not she agreed with the protection imposed on her older sister, emphasizing the fact that “Everyone has a voice and must be listened to.”

A version that, however, clashes with what Britney declared in court last summer; according to the singer, in fact, her younger sister would not have lifted a finger when her father, in 2019, had her hospitalized in a mental health facility.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Now that Britney is free, she certainly doesn’t tell them. At the beginning of January, after a series of unpleasant exchanges, she stopped following her younger sister on Instagram, where she is filming the scene (and life) even with provocative shots.

Who knows if he will respond to Jamie Lynn’s statements. For now, everything is silent.