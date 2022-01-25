Britney Spears, sister Jamie Lynn’s revelation book

On January 18 it was released in America Things I Should Have Said, the biography of Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s younger sister (born April 1991) known as the Zoe of Zoey 101 and country singer. In her revelation book, Jamie Lynn promises great truths, as well as swears she doesn’t want to touch her sister’s story, but what comes out is a very subjective snapshot of Britney’s name done 315 times, according to Newsweek. Not bad for a book that wanted to stay out of the question.

“My story about my life, being a child actress, a teenage mother, a young woman, a single mom, a working woman, fighting my mental health, falling in love, finding peace, experiencing a true MIRACLE, returning to my faith, breaking generational curses, creating my family, and doing my best to give my children childhood and family I have always wanted “this the content of Things I Should Have Said, in the words that Jamie Lynn Spears posted on Instagram announcing the release of the book.

A publication made to “honor her voice” and talk about the pain she felt “because it matters”, but which created more than a few doubts, even by Britney Spears. In fact, the singer has publicly accused Jamie Lynn of having exploited media attention to his battle for the end of protection, so that he can sell more copies. Britney’s indictment later resulted in a termination and waiver order citing “misleading” and “derogatory” comments against her. In fact, what is most striking about Jamie Lynn’s book is that, as he writes The Cut“Her crude account of her own suffering, however, makes it even more jarring that she doesn’t extend the same compassion to her sister.”

In the book I am many references to mental health by Britney Spars, including the episodes of the 2000s that led to the protection. The sister not only does not take the side of the pop star, on the contrary, she defines her behavior as a source of embarrassment and character as “irregular”, “moody” and “paranoid”. One of the most disturbing moments is the passage in which Jamie Lynn tells that Britney has locked her and their parents in a room by threatening them with a knife. Britney categorically denied the allegation. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn describes herself as a 17-year-old unsuspecting at the time the guardianship took effect and defines herself as a guide for her sister, who helped “keep Britney’s emotional episodes hidden from the world.” The end result is a very subjective account of difficult years, a book that, rather than revealing the truth of the facts, indirectly gives voice to the sufferings that both sisters have had and will continue to suffer.

