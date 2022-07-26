Britney Spears soon back in music? The rumor swells

MUSIC – What if Britney Spears made her comeback in music? Anyway, that’s what they implied. Page Six and TMZ this Monday, July 25. The popstar would have, according to the two sites, secretly recorded a duet with Elton John on his cult title Tiny Dancer.

The rumour, taken up by several renowned media, is gaining momentum across the Atlantic. The two artists would have met in a recording studio in Beverly Hills last week to give a second life to this classic of the British singer released in 1971. The project should be released next month at Universal.

“It was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a big fan,” a source quoted as saying. Page Six. Everything would have been supervised by producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne in the past, among others.

Soon a new version of Baby One More Time?

At the end of her guardianship in November 2021, Britney Spears had explained that she wanted to return to music. But water has obviously flowed under the bridge since then. She also recently posted a video on Instagram showing her reinterpreting Baby One More Time. “I haven’t shared my voice for a very long time… maybe too long,” she wrote in the caption on July 15 on the social network.