Britney Spears soon back in song with Elton John?

It’s been 6 years since the American popstar sang for his audience. After long months of fighting to end his tutelage, Britney Spears could finally take the microphone.

According to the media Page Six and TMZ she would be secretly recording a cover of the famous song, Tiny Dancerreleased in 1971, accompanied by the author of the song, Sir Elton John.

“It was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They recorded a full duet remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ – and it’s amazing, a music industry source tells the media Page Six, Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by ultra-producer Andrew Watt.” The producer has already recorded records for Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus and won the grammys of the ‘Producer of the Year’ in 2021.

This is great news for fans of the American star. After being released from her guardianship after 13 years of ordeal, the singer said she never wanted to go back on stage or work in the music industry. Could the English Rockstar have succeeded in restoring his confidence?

Subscribe for free to the weekly RFM NEWSLETTER so you don’t miss any events, RFMs and follow the news of your favorite artists! => I REGISTER