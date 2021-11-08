News

Britney Spears: Spencer’s director excludes a movie | Cinema

During the promotion of Spencer, Pablo Larraín spoke with Variety of his next biopic after the one about Princess Diana and Jackie, ruling out that he could direct a film all about it Britney Spears:

I think the story of the biopic is a bit of a fairy tale, it would be very strange to direct a film about someone like Britney Spears, who could play her? Would she really be there? Or would he come to the set to check on the work of the chosen actress? It would be a bizarre operation.

If this were a fictional retelling, it might be interesting.

Written by Steven Knight, the Larrain film follows three days during the holiday season in which Diana must try to behave naturally as she finally plans to divorce Carlo.

In the film Kristen Stewart stars opposite Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA-nominated Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”), Oscar-nominated Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”).

Spencer is focused on a crucial weekend in the early nineties, the one in which Diana realized that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and that she necessarily had to deviate from the path that, one day, could lead her to become the Queen of England. The story will unfold over the span of three days, during one of his last Christmas holidays at the Windsor residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.


