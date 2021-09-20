Britney Spears spoke about the abuse suffered by her father

Is there anyone who still believed that the #FreeBritney movement was all hype? Even after seeing the documentary of the New York Times Framing Britney Spears? Even after the demonstrations? Even after years of conservatorship in which the singer continued to perform? Now there are no more doubts: it was definitely not a staging. Britney Spears has spoken before a court and accused her father and the managers who ran the conservatorship, which is the protection she has been subject to for mental health reasons since 2008. “This protection is doing me a lot more harm than good,” she said, asking the Los Angeles court to end it. “I deserve to have a life.” Britney, we have been with you since we danced as a child Baby one More Time and we will never stop supporting you.

Britney Spears talked about the abuse suffered by her father

Spears, 39, again requested in court on Wednesday that his father Jamie Spears stop looking after his estate and personal life. This situation has been going on since 2008 when the singer had a severe nervous breakdown and is undergoing mandatory health treatment. For a long time it was the father who took care of everything, then in September 2019 he asked to be exempted from protection for health problems by continuing to control only the assets of his daughter (about 60 million dollars), while the legal administration is passed to Jodi Montgomery for personal affairs. Over the years, not only has Spears repeatedly asked for her father to no longer be her guardian and to be rehabilitated, but the #FreeBritney movement was also born to denounce the abuses that the pop star was suffering without being able to rebel. Things, however, were never very clear. Now, however, we can finally hear Spears’ version of events expressly asking for the hearing to be public for the world to know. “I can’t say anything … I have the right to use my voice,” she said, explaining that her parents can give interviews about her while she is forbidden to speak to the press. “I feel this should be a public hearing and everyone should listen to what I have to say“.

A #FreeBritney event in Los Angeles

“I just want my life back”

Many details of Britney’s life emerged from the hearing. The singer talked about how protection has affected and affects even the most intimate aspects of her life. For example, she talked about how she was often prevented from seeing her two children (had by the ex Kevin Federline) and how she is forbidden to marry and have another child. “I was told that at this moment I am unable to marry or have a child,” she said, explaining that the guardians even prevent her from removing the IUD because they want her to use a contraceptive. To all this is added the impossibility of deciding on one’s own drugs: “I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything.” she talks about how doctors have often changed her medications, making her numb and sedated.

Despite having taken away any possibility of deciding for herself based on her alleged inability, Britney pointed out that her father forced her to continue performing. Spears said her management threatened to sue her in 2018 if she didn’t hold her concerts. “They were very threatening and scary,” he told the court Wednesday, “Such a thing is called sex trafficking … The people who did this to me shouldn’t be able to leave that easily … I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance step“.

Britney Spears then argued (and certainly not wrongly) that it “makes no sense” for her tutors to deem her capable of performing at the highest level of the entertainment industry, but not of making fundamental life decisions or spending on her own. liking the money he earns. “I’m very good at what I do,” she said, “I shouldn’t be under guardianship if I can work.” Now imagine not being able to decide about your money, your image, your body, that you no longer have a voice and a will: “I just want my life back,” said Spears and we want to see it free. #FreeBritney now more than ever.

