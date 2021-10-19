Britney Spears spoke in court against her father: “I’m traumatized, I want my life back”

Hours before that Britney Spears was heard in court, on New York Times has published new and disturbing revelations about the relationship between her and her father, Jamie Spears. A relationship that, in the words of the singer, found nuances far worse than those known. “I’m traumatized, I cry every day and I can’t sleep at night,” began the pop star, connected through her phone to the Los Angeles Court. “I wanted to have the IUD off and have a baby, but my guardians didn’t let me, because they don’t want me to have another baby“Explained Britney Spears, close to forty, describing the desire to” marry “and the imprisonment she was forced to.

Jamie Spears. he has a “conservatorship” over her, that is, a legal protection exercised in general on those with mental disorders. She was assigned to him in 2008 after he had a psychic crisis. “My father loves having control over me and uses it to hurt me,” she said. “They forced me to live in a small house in Beverly Hills, where I worked seven days a week, without rest. In California, one is forced into the same rhythm only if one is involved in sex trafficking. They forced me to work against my will, they took away everything in my possession: credit card, cash, telephone and passport. If I hadn’t worked every day, from 8 in the morning to 6 in the evening, they would not have allowed me to see my children. My father and my management should be in jail, ”said Britney Spears loud and clear, who today could officially ask to be released from the legal guardianship of her father Jamie.

Outside the courtroom, fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement. The singer then asked the judge to grant a liberating interview, “for the world to know the truth. I want my life back, I’ve been living it like this for thirteen years now. I deserve to have my life back“.

