Britney Spears: Story of a Rebellion

What do you remember from 2007? Perhaps nothing of the news or socio-political events. If you were born between 1985 and 1997, you will probably remember 2007 as the year Britney Spears shaved her hair.

From that moment on, the life of the pop princess changed drastically. Between rehabilitations, lawsuits and iconic moments, up to the hashtag #freebritney. The story of this star seems to be a parable of the female condition in the West. We BRAVE have decided to focus on this story.

Britney Spears: from sex symbol …

The image of Britney Spears in the first half of the 2000s became the paradigm of all future pop icons: a very candid sensuality, a joke about her alleged virginity, and the love story with “the childhood friend” of the Mickey Mouse Club, Justin Timberlake.

When Britney Spears comes of age, the video clips become more daring, parallel to the exploit of colleague / rival Christina Aguilera, who with “Dirrty” in 2004 erases in one stroke the image of a good girl that had been assigned to him. Britney Spears at the same time sings “Overprocted” “I’m a slave 4 u” which seems to be a sad omen of what will happen with #freebritney.

… .A punk icon

In the early 2000s, the focus on Britney Spears’ sexuality was so pressing that even channels like AllMusic or music critics like David Browne do nothing but ask: who is the real one bad girl? Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera? Meanwhile, the Paparazzi are morbidly looking for details of the pop stars’ private lives, which can reveal the truth about their attitude.

At the height of it all, Britney Spears, in 2007, goes to a hairdresser in Los Angeles, takes the razor and shaves her head herself. Always, from the nuns to Dolores O’Riordan, shaving your head means giving up your femininity. In the case of Britney it is not difficult to imagine how the “renunciation of femininity” is a gesture of rebellion and a search for freedom. In this, The Princess of Pop is pure iconoclasm of herself. In short, a punk icon.

Loading... Advertisements

This outburst, however, will cost her dearly: she loses custody of her children, suffers a TSO, is diagnosed with various mental illnesses and her father takes complete control of her life, career and money.

Britney Spears in 2007 with shaved hair. Source: web

Britney Spears fails to “divorce” her father

For over 10 years, Britney Spears has had no control over her finances and is undergoing invasive psychiatric treatment, against her will. It is always the father who receives $ 130,000 a year from his daughter’s assets. In November of this year, Britney in Los Angeles lost the appeal to separate from her father and regain control over her life. The singer has therefore decided that she will no longer perform until the situation changes.

The story of Britney Spears sadly reminds us of the condition of women in the West. As long as the pop star’s sexuality and behavior conformed to the norm and in the service of male desire, her alleged mental problems were not a problem. As soon as the girl has shown that she wants to take possession of her image and her sexuality, society has stigmatized her as “crazy” and has deprived her of all independence. What happened to Britney is very similar to what women who showed their sexual desire or were intolerant to family life have suffered for years. They were labeled “hysterical” and medicalized.

Mental illness has often been exploited by patriarchy as a pretext to infantilize women and deny them independence. We obviously hope to see Britney Spears on the stages soon, finally free. Free Britney!

Adv