Britney Spears’ struggle for freedom

“If you’re looking for trouble,

You came to the right place “ -Elvis Presley

Much has been said, but above all written, on social media on #FreeBritney movement. As the dear would say Elvis Presley: if you’re looking for trouble… well you’ve come to the place (or rather, in this case, in the article) right!

There is always some mystery he was born in charm when it comes to Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement is no exception! Britney’s is the story of a pop star trapped in its own myth, victim of the dream that made her theicon which is today. Behind him, Spears has more than twenty years of career and, the only certainty we have learned from her, is that Britney Spears it is everything and the opposite of everything, just like the #FreeBritney movement

We assess the situation to understand what the #FreeBritney movement is and what its genesis is.

The history of the #FreeBritney movement

By now thehashtag #FreeBritney has entered by right within the pop culture, but behind it hides one long story really complicated.

The movement to free Britney Spears is born In the far 2008 when, a young Britney of only 27 years old, she is totally deprived of her freedom as deemed, by a Californian court, unable to look after itself.

From that moment the life of the singer is destined to change radically, transforming in a kind of golden prison. Every single aspect of the pop star’s professional and private life is decided and controlled by her father as her guardian.

In addition to the long platinum blonde extensions, from now on, little remains of the “real” Britney: the fire that once burned intensely in her is destined to remain a distant memory.

Some fans of the singer, already in 2008, they sensed that there was something wrong with Spears’s life and, da perfect investigators, they began to monitor the situation of the star, sharing their thoughts and the results of their “investigations” on social networks … but at the time the #FreeBritney movement passed quite a bit unnoticed, in fact it is only in 2019 that the hashtag #FreeBritney is starting to do a lot noise.

The #FreeBritney wave breaks out

Era April 2019 when the #FreeBritney bomb exploded. For months, all traces of the singer had been completely lost: no paparazzi, no posts on social media, nothing at all, Britney Spears had literally disappeared.

A anonymous source releases, at a well-known podcast among the singer’s fans (Britneysgram) one shock news: “Britney Spears has been locked up in a psychiatric clinic against her will for months.”

Frost.

The news immediately goes viral on the web, it was now in the pop universe just a prerogative in people’s heads: Free Britney!

A few hours later the internet fills up completely of photos of apink image with a simple white writing: #FREEBRITNEY

Still not sure where this movement wanted to go, there was no statute, there was no concrete evidence or official sources, nor of celebrities who supported it, for these reasons many people suspected could be one of many fake news or conspiracies… yet it was not so!

The movement acquires more and more credibility

The months go by, the pressure from the media and the public on the Britney Spears case knows no respite, rather becomes a real pop phenomenon.

The #FreeBritney movement it acquires more and more credibility especially thanks to thesupport from personality important of the entertainment world first of all: Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Cher.

Slowly some artists who in the past have collaborated with the singer, such as Will.i.am And Iggy Azalea, they start talking ea share their concerns on the star’s situation, revealing sad backstories that will come then confirmed also from other former collaborators of the singer.

In addition to the testimonials, the movement is moving further and further away from being “a conspiracy invented by fans” thanks to numerous documents leaked by the court Californian who unfortunately confirm all the suspicions and doubts that people had regarding the situation of Spears

But… free Britney Spears from what?

The movement in 2019 depopulated on the web with the main intent of freeing the pop star from the psychiatric clinic in which she had been locked up for months against her will … but once this was achieved, it never stopped.

Fans and people who support the movement are striving for to be recognized to the American judicial system Britney Spears’ right to live her own life private and professional, in full freedom… just like any other human being.

If Britney in these 13 years has been deemed capable of recording albums, being a judge at XFactor, doing world tours, appearing in TV series etc. people wonder how he may not be able to perform some simple daily actions how to decide what to buy with your money (so to speak, at the moment you can’t even pay for a coffee without someone’s permission) or decide who to go out for a walk with.

Is Britney free now?

No, sadly at the moment Britney Spears he still lives under judicial protection (defined in English conservatorship) which implies that every single decision is controlled by an external person.

In the hearing on June 24, 2021, the singer gave a testimony in court in which she states how this situation made it depressed, unhappy and full of anger.

In short, outspoken Britney tells the judge how in reality he lied when he released statements on his social networks in which he said he was fine, indeed, he adds with a sigh, “I cry every day”, “I want my life back” “13 years have passed, I think it’s enough, I want changes, I deserve them”.

From how the latest court hearings are proceeding, we can understand how this story is far from over... Spears’ testimony has opened a Pandora’s box: it is impossible to close it and pretend nothing has happened.

#FreeBritney: an American tragedy

Spears bluntly in the course of her testimony told how often it has been abused by his guardian and the entire team who have him forced, among other things, to embark on a world tour against his will otherwise they would not have shown her children and her fiancé.

There worst news comes when, again during the testimony in June, the singer said that for years she would like to try to have a child, but, his guardian refuses to give her permission to remove the device contraceptive present in his body … absurd!

Why so much interest in #FreeBritney

It’s really cool to see there dedication and thegenuine love shown by people for Britney’s situation.

If anyone were to ask me why so many people care about the situation of a rich young American millionaire, I would reply by quoting a phrase said by a fan of the singer:

“I think she deserves the world because she gave all people their own world”

Throughout her career, the singer has been able to create a particular universe, where is it freedom, carefree and happiness are the fundamental pillars. In Spears world everyone finds their own place e somehow it is easy to identify a bit with the pop star because she is terribly human, theantidiva for excellence.

To conclude, this Hollywood tragedy could be summed up as la story of a woman who was treated as an adult when she was still a child and treated as a child now that she is an adult.

What else to say except: #FreeBritney!