Britney Spears surprises again with an unexpected farewell: why did she do it?

Big surprise for pop music fans: Britney Spears has decided to take a break from the world of social networks.

The news comes only a few days after the announcement of the engagement with the personal trainer Sam Asghari and leaves all fans of the pop queen of the beginning of the millennium stunned.

But let’s go in order to understand the reason for this decision.

A decision made for a long time

Britney Spears has decided to take a break from Instagram.

Apparently, it is not a sudden rush, but an action conceived and reasoned by the pop star symbol of the late 90s (as well as the new millennium, as written above).

According to the singer’s spokesperson, Paige Six: “It was an action he had wanted to do for some time“There has been a lot of talk lately about Britney Spears, especially her relationship with her father and managing her bank account.

The pop star’s mental health and the legal actions taken in this regard have stirred public opinion so much that a movement called “Free Britney” (#FreeBritney – complete with hashtag as it is used today) has formed to defend her rights.

A movement that actually achieved an important result: on August 12, 2021, his father Jamie Spears, after 13 years, agreed to renounce the title of legal guardian of his daughter.

Since then, we have continued to talk about Britney Spears but for other reasons (not least a photo in which she shows an absolutely flawless B-side despite the advancing years).

A new phase for the pop queen

Yet, back to the farewell to social media, it emerges that the suspension of the Instagram account was strongly desired and motivated by the singer.

“Is happy and in a great place, ”said Paige Six. “Silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message“.

READ ALSO => What is happening (and what will happen) to Britney Spears: let’s clarify

The reason for this silence is certainly given by the announcement of the engagement: “In light of the successful path that she has undertaken and which continues following the news of her engagement”.

However, Britney Spears herself said via a Twitter post: “Don’t worry: I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I will be back soon”.