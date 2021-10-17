Britney Spears takes a small win over her father Jamie in court

20 curiosities about Britney Spears’ debut single Baby One More Time is the most successful hit in history, for a teen singer.

It will be for the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears or, simply, due to the insistence via social of the partner #FreeBritney married by some fans, but something for the pop star is (finally) changing for the better. A few hours ago, judge Brenda J. Perry denied, in fact, the request of Britney’s father to maintain the exclusivity of his rights on the protection of the pop star, adding a piece to the long legal struggle to see Jamie Spears control the property, career and many other aspects of her daughter’s personal life for 13 years.

In 2020, the singer’s lawyers had asked for Jamie’s removal from the position of guardian claiming that Britney was “afraid of her father” and that she would not resume her singing career if he continued to “control” her. Last November, the judge refused to release Jamie from his post, adding, however, to the protection of Britney Bessemer Trust as a corporate trustee, which prompted Jamie to appeal to keep the exclusive right. At the hearing on February 11, the judge denied the request and confirmed Bessemer in his role, even Britney’s lawyer explained that the matter is not yet closed and that it will be reopened at a later time.

Vivian L Thoreen, Jamie’s attorney, praised the co-guardianship agreement saying: “My client is looking forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in his daughter’s best interest”. Thoreen also said the probate court had “closely monitored Britney’s situation, including annual accounts and in-depth reviews and recommendations from a highly experienced court investigator”, explaining that Jamie Spears performed her duties diligently and professionally as one of Britney’s tutors and that his love for his daughter and his willingness to protect her are clearly evident at the court. ‘ The next hearing is scheduled for March 17, but it is now clear that public opinion, especially after the release of Framing Britney Spears, is now suspicious of Jamie, absent from her daughter’s life until she gained control of her finances and explained to a 2008 judge that she doesn’t allow the singer to choose her lawyer.

