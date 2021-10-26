News

Britney Spears takes it out on her family | “My guardianship is running out

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Britney Spears vents against her family: “My guardianship is running out, but now I want justice!” (On Tuesday 26 October 2021)
Britney Spears she went back to pointing fingers against his family. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the pop star said that even though the conservatorship that kept her in a cage for 13 years is about to end, she wants to get justice. The singer has repeatedly said that her family members should pay for what they did to her and that her father and team should be locked up in prison as soon as possible. “I would jump through hoops to organize vacations or make lunch appointments with the people I loved, only to find that they abandoned me or left after 10 minutes. It’s humiliating, all the people I opened up to immediately said they had to leave. OK! I got it. I was available to them when it suited them. Well now I’m no longer available to any of …Read on biccy

Advertising


DJTommyLove : RT @britney_remixes: #BritneySpears – Stronger (@DJTommyLove 2K21 PVT Club Mix) #FreeBritney – britney_remixes : #BritneySpears – Stronger (@DJTommyLove 2K21 PVT Club Mix) #FreeBritney – radiokemonia : You’re Listening: Britney Spears-Sometimes 80s music only on – MiSonrisaEsLali : RT @BSNewsItalia: Fans were able to obtain the entire transcript of the hearing on September 29 in which Jamie Spears was suspended from… – MiSonrisaEsLali : RT @BSNewsItalia: On October 25, 2007, 14 years ago, Britney Spears released her fifth album “Blackout”. The album was called “Bi … –

Latest News from the network: Britney Spears

Conflicts in the family, how to ‘mend’ broken relationships

From Angelina Jolie to Henry and William One thinks of Angelina Jolie, for eight years away from her father, Jennifer Aniston from her mother (until her death) and Britney Spears far from her for …

√ Coldplay and Pearl Jam cover criticism: ‘Don’t put it on YouTube’

… especially in recent years, to flirt too much with high-ranking pop: the last album “Music of the spheres” was produced, to say, by Max Martin, already alongside Britney Spears, …

Britney Spears, the price of freedom: “I live in fear of making mistakes” Vanity Fair Italy

Loading...
Advertisements

Collections are priceless desires

Are you surprised that someone is willing to pay a million and a half dollars for a pair of shoes? Even if Michael Jordan’s feet were in it? Then you don’t know the price of the materi …

Coldplay and Pearl Jam cover criticism: “Don’t put it on YouTube”

Oct 24, 2021 – The band led by Chris Martin plays in its own way one of the songs contained in “Vitalogy”, the album that Eddie Vedder and associates shipped in stores in ’94. As they put their hands forward, I …







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Britney Spears



.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

819
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
670
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
656
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
578
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
544
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
438
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
429
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
361
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
335
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
303
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top