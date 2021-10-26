Britney Spears takes it out on her family | “My guardianship is running out

Britney Spears vents against her family: “My guardianship is running out, but now I want justice!” (On Tuesday 26 October 2021)

Britney Spears she went back to pointing fingers against his family. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the pop star said that even though the conservatorship that kept her in a cage for 13 years is about to end, she wants to get justice. The singer has repeatedly said that her family members should pay for what they did to her and that her father and team should be locked up in prison as soon as possible. “I would jump through hoops to organize vacations or make lunch appointments with the people I loved, only to find that they abandoned me or left after 10 minutes. It’s humiliating, all the people I opened up to immediately said they had to leave. OK! I got it. I was available to them when it suited them. Well now I’m no longer available to any of … Read on biccy

DJTommyLove : RT @britney_remixes: #BritneySpears – Stronger (@DJTommyLove 2K21 PVT Club Mix) #FreeBritney – britney_remixes : #BritneySpears – Stronger (@DJTommyLove 2K21 PVT Club Mix) #FreeBritney – radiokemonia : You’re Listening: Britney Spears-Sometimes 80s music only on – MiSonrisaEsLali : RT @BSNewsItalia: Fans were able to obtain the entire transcript of the hearing on September 29 in which Jamie Spears was suspended from… – MiSonrisaEsLali : RT @BSNewsItalia: On October 25, 2007, 14 years ago, Britney Spears released her fifth album “Blackout”. The album was called “Bi … –

Conflicts in the family, how to 'mend' broken relationships From Angelina Jolie to Henry and William One thinks of Angelina Jolie, for eight years away from her father, Jennifer Aniston from her mother (until her death) and Britney Spears far from her for …

Coldplay and Pearl Jam cover criticism: 'Don't put it on YouTube' … especially in recent years, to flirt too much with high-ranking pop: the last album "Music of the spheres" was produced, to say, by Max Martin, already alongside Britney Spears, …

Britney Spears, the price of freedom: "I live in fear of making mistakes"

