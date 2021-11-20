Britney Spears takes it out. Who does he have it with?

Britney Spears surprised the fans raging against his colleague, as well as childhood friend, Christina Aguilera.

The 39-year-old lashed out at the pop star (an icon like her from the late 90s) in a Instagram post posted late at night, accusing Christina of “refusing” to talk about the “abusive” situation where the friend had lived.

The international pop star has passed 13 years in the legal custody of his father. Custody finished only a few days ago.

In the video shared by Britney, Christina was at Latin Grammy Awards held this Tuesday; some reporters they asked the cantate if she was still in contact with Britney, given the recent “release” from her father’s tutelage, but she limited herself to a very short “I can’t… but I’m happy for her”Only to be taken away by an assistant.

“I’m the one who went through hell!” Britney vents on Instagram against her childhood friend “After thirteen years is it still so difficult to talk about it ???”

Britney got mad, and vented on Instagram: “I love and love all those who appreciate me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is like lying !!!“Thirteen years of life in a corrupt system and is it still so hard to talk about ???”

The outburst continued: “I’m the one who went through hell. To all those who have supported and defended me, thank you! Yes, I’m worth !!! “

There have been many stars who have been expressing for some time solidarity with Spears and the #FreeBritney movement.

One of these was Lady Gaga, and Britney took some time for praise her and thank her for the support received. He also posted a video of Gaga talking about this situation at the premiere of the House of Gucci Of this month:

“The way she was treated in this business was really wrong and the way women are treated in the music industry is something I wish I could change. Britney will always be an inspiration for women all over the world “.

Britney commented on the video: “Thanks Lady Gaga, for taking the time to talk to say such a sweet thing. You made me cry !! I love you!!!“

In June of this year Christina had talked about Britney and his situation on Instagram, just before the custody hearing. She stated that she thought a lot about Britney and “everything she was going through”. “Being silenced, ignored, being bullied or being denied the support of those “closest” is the most exhausting, devastating and humiliating thing imaginable.“.

“The mental and emotional damage that this can cause to the human soul it is not something to be taken lightly. Every woman should have control over her body, her reproductive system, her privacy and space, her happiness “.

To this statement Christina then added a second post where he wrote: “Even if I don’t know the details and I’m not experiencing this very personal situation firsthand but at the same time now public, all I can do is share what I have seen, read and heard from the media. The belief and despair behind this cry for help makes me think that the person I met lived without receiving compassion or decency by those who held the power “.

“From a woman who worked under unimaginable conditions and pressure, I swear to you that [Britney] he deserves all the freedom he can get and to live a happy life. My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. “

Britney and Christina met when they were littleThe Mikey Club Show‘ with Justin Timberlake, who in a post talked about the situation of Britney and apologized for the way, in the past, he had treated his ex-girlfriend and singer Janet Jackson: “I realize I was wrong. I took advantage of a system that condones misogyny and racism ”.