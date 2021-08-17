Britney Spears takes out her anger against her father, ‘I leave’ – People

“I quit”. It is a frustrated, angry and disappointed Britney Spears who unleashes herself on Instagram and announces to her fans that she will no longer perform on stage until her father has control over her life. The star’s anger overwhelms everyone: the father-master who has controlled her for 13 years, the sister who sings her songs at the awards ceremony and all the people close to her who “never showed up” and who now to “save her face “show her support in her battle against dad. “My so-called support system has hurt me deeply,” he wrote on social media. “I don’t like my sister showing up to an awards ceremony and singing my songs,” she added, referring to Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been largely silent about Britney’s plight so far.

“I will not perform on any stage with my dad checking what I can wear, say, do or think. I have done it for 13 years. I prefer to share videos from my living room than on a stage in Las Vegas,” she vented. popstar with her fans on Instagram, to whom she confessed that she “had to pray” for new songs to be included in her shows. Britney then attacked the father-master’s control. “It killed my dreams. The only thing I have now is hope, and hope is hard to kill,” he added. And the star is hoping for the turning point after the recent positive signs. Judge Brend Penny first allowed her to appoint her own lawyer and Britney chose Mathew Rosengart, a former prosecutor who defended the rights of stars like Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves and who took over from Samuel Ingham III. , the lawyer assigned to Britney 13 years ago by the court who in fact indulged more the wishes of “father-master” Jamie Spears than those of his client. A significant change that gives Britney hope.

The ‘conservatorship’ to which it is subjected is in fact an institution which in fact renders those who are subject to it incapable of understanding and willing. The fact that he was able to choose a lawyer is therefore a significant step. As are his two appearances in court to demand that the father, whom he wants to sue, be removed. The battle is still long: a new hearing is set for the end of September and Britney, with the support of her fans and the #FreeBritney movement, hopes it will be the liberating one, the one able to put a period and make her turn the page, opening a new chapter in his personal life and career.