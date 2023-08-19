Britney Spears talks about her divorce for the first time: “I can’t take the pain anymore” People

In a season of many breakups, just over 48 hours have passed since what became one of the most publicized breakups on the celebrity scene. If on Wednesday TMZ exclusively announced that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have said goodbye after 14 months of marriage and six months of relationship, on Thursday it was Asghari who confirmed it. Now comes the turn of Spears, the great hero of the story, who, so far, in these few days, the only thing that counted was his intention to buy a horse. It seems that two days later he has responded and he has been encouraged to respond amid the media storm.

Spears, 41, posted a few words on her Instagram profile, where she has 42 million followers, to talk about her divorce with Ashgari, 29. The text is accompanied by a video where she does what she has repeated many times before. Fans in recent months: Dancing in their living room. “As everyone knows, Hessam (referring to Sam Asghari) and I are no longer together,” Spears begins. “Six years with someone is a long time, so I’m still in a bit of shock, but… I’m not here to explain myself because honestly, it’s nobody’s business. But to be honest, I can’t take the pain anymore.”

Sometimes tough, sometimes ironic, sometimes honest about the difficulties of a breakup, the artist continues: “Somehow as a telepathic person I am receiving many messages from many friends that melt my heart. I do, and I share it with you. I appreciate”. In fact, famous divas such as Paris Hilton (who attended their wedding in June 2022), singer Pink or actress Octavia Spencer have publicly sided with Spears in this divorce.

“For too long I’ve been playing strong, and my Instagram may look perfect, but it’s far from the truth, and I think we all know that,” admitted the interpreter adulterer And baby One More Time, “I would love to show my emotions and my tears and how I really feel, but for some reason I always have to hide my vulnerabilities,” she says before attacking her family. “If I hadn’t been the strong soldier my father was, he would have sent me away where the doctors would have cured me,” she writes, ironically after 13 years of paternal custody that ended in the summer of 2021. “But then I needed my family the most. You deserve to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions. So I will stay as strong as I can and do my best. And the truth is that I am doing pretty well. In any case, “have a nice day and don’t forget to smile,” he says in a text published at 9 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, California, where he lives.

The romance between the star and the model, who met during the shooting of a video clip, lasted six years, in which he became her main support, first completely private and now openly after the public fight she had with her father. Especially with my father too. With mom and her sister Jamie Lynn. But now that relationship has come to an end and it seems to have done so irreversibly. As the US media reported, Asghari himself filed a divorce suit last Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Furthermore, in the legal document leaked by People Or even by the BBC, he asks her for “spousal support” and demands that she bear the legal costs of the divorce. In addition, Asghari reserves the right to “modify” certain requests regarding their properties and certain general matters, which could mean that, in accordance with the pre-nuptial agreement signed before their wedding in June 2022. Regardless, he may demand more than the amount initially established. , It is estimated that the singer’s net worth is estimated at more than 55 million euros. A fate that, presumably, will be exacerbated by many figures when his autobiography reaches bookstores in October, in which it is not known whether he will explain his separation with Asgari, as a matter of time. Then we have to wait for the second part.