Britney Spears talks about Miley Cyrus, the post on Instagram

Britney Spears talked about Miley Cyrus on social networks, revealing in a video on IG what is the song she prefers of the colleague.

The video was posted on her official Instagram profile to answer the many questions that fans ask her.

You can watch the full video in the star’s post that we show you at the end of this article.

Britney really responds to anything, stating for example that her favorite clothing store is J. Crew (with a very ironic explanation, namely “I like the fact that they have men’s and women’s clothes”. However, a great advertisement since the flower dress she wears during the video was bought right there, as she says).

And among the countless questions of various (very varied) nature, there is also the less strange one (since we are talking about a musician) related to the colleague. The singer of Toxic he wanted to satisfy the curiosity of followers about his musical tastes by revealing the following.

“My favorite Miley Cyrus song is We Can’t Stop” and immediately specified that it is a piece “from many years ago”.

It is the single from the album Bangerz, released on June 3, 2013 as the first single from the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter and actress, who became a star since the beginning of her career thanks to her role in the popular sitcom Hannah Montana.

“Really cool song“, i.e. “really a great song“, as the queen of pop defines her.

Loading... Advertisements

A wonderful news for Miley Cyrus, given that to pronounce the commendy is one of the most important artists in the history of pop. But certainly for Miley it is a less exciting news than the one that Britney Spears has just received: the one that would suggest that perhaps the nightmare of conservatorship is finally coming to an end.