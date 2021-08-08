Britney Spears talks about Miley Cyrus, the post on Instagram

Britney Spears talked about Miley Cyrus on social networks, revealing in a video on IG what is the song she prefers of the colleague.
The video was posted on her official Instagram profile to answer the many questions that fans ask her.
You can watch the full video in the star’s post that we show you at the end of this article.
Britney really responds to anything, stating for example that her favorite clothing store is J. Crew (with a very ironic explanation, namely “I like the fact that they have men’s and women’s clothes”. However, a great advertisement since the flower dress she wears during the video was bought right there, as she says).
And among the countless questions of various (very varied) nature, there is also the less strange one (since we are talking about a musician) related to the colleague. The singer of Toxic he wanted to satisfy the curiosity of followers about his musical tastes by revealing the following.
“My favorite Miley Cyrus song is We Can’t Stop” and immediately specified that it is a piece “from many years ago”.
It is the single from the album Bangerz, released on June 3, 2013 as the first single from the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter and actress, who became a star since the beginning of her career thanks to her role in the popular sitcom Hannah Montana.
“Really cool song“, i.e. “really a great song“, as the queen of pop defines her.
A wonderful news for Miley Cyrus, given that to pronounce the commendy is one of the most important artists in the history of pop. But certainly for Miley it is a less exciting news than the one that Britney Spears has just received: the one that would suggest that perhaps the nightmare of conservatorship is finally coming to an end.
Britney Spears soon free from her father?
The hope of all his fans – but above all his – is precisely this: to free himself from the bridle of the legal protection of the “father-master”.
The long battle that the singer is fighting against the parent would seem to finally bring the first good fruits.
Matthew S. Rosengart, the new lawyer of Britney Spears (who she was finally able to choose in person, here is the first good fruit of the aforementioned battle) asked the Court of Los Angeles to anticipate the decision on the fate of the conservatorship. The hearing had been set for September 29, 2021 but his lawyer made use of a passage of the Civil Code in which it is argued that a Court can dismiss protection if the decision is taken in the “best interest” of the assisted person.
So, according to the civil code and according to the singer’s lawyer, we should not wait until the end of September for a hearing in which the blame will have to be attributed to Jamie Spears, the father.
To relieve him from the role of guardian, it is enough for the court to accept as valid testimonies the many opinions of doctors and family members, from mother to sister. All of them are convinced that her father’s legal guardianship has greatly damaged Britney Spears not only emotionally but also economically.
“Every day that passes is one more day of avoidable pain, prejudice and suffering”, these are the words of the lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart that are read in the deposition.