Britney Spears talks about the possibility of having another child

The singer, born in 1981, revealed: “I’m thinking of having another child!”

The Princess of Pop spoke about her private life to the public with a post shared on the Instagram profile she boasts more than thirty-six million followers who follow his life every day.

Britney Spears, her father’s legal custody has been lifted Friday 12th November the hearing was held that thereafter thirteen years put an end to the conservatorship of popstar (PHOTO) than these days is documenting the regained life with shots and videos on Instagram: from a dinner out with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to moments of simple everyday life.

Britney Spears: “Donatella Versace will design my wedding dress” In the past few hours Britney Jean Spears, this is the name in the registry office, spoke of the possibility of expanding the family by giving a little brother or sister to Sean Preston And Jayden James, the two children born from the love affair with the choreographer Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears decorates the house for Christmas: “More joy in life” The artist, born in 1981, commented on a black and white shot showing a child’s feet getting up on toes as if to see better: “I’m thinking of having another child! I wonder if this is a child, she stands on tiptoe trying to reach something, she certainly is ”.

Britney Spears, from her father’s conservatorship to Free Britney. PHOTO In recent days, the singer has been able to embrace life again after more than a decade in the legal custody of her father.

Britney Spears announces engagement with Sam Asghari As relaunched by the magazine Variety, the pop star’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart announced the outcome of the hearing to the press and the public: “Judge Penny, at the end of the hearing, decided to agree with Britney Spears. Starting today, with immediate effect, the custody is concluded for both the person and the assets “.

