Britney Spears tells the drama of the psychiatric hospital

2021, for Britney Spearsmeant the rediscovery freedom after 13 very long years in which the father, Jamie Spears, he kept his life under his control. And from the end of the legal protectionthe pop princess never misses an opportunity for vent and tell everyone what he has immediately in these years. And she did it again on February 10, with a long post about Instagram in which he unveiled the drama who lived in 2019, when her father locked her up in a psychiatric centeragainst his will.

“I’ll be honest, the hardest person towards me is myself, so I can have a coach and do basic things, but the only times I really break is when I decide myself to dedicate myself to doing something I want! This is what depression can stop you from doing… this is why my family did what they did… holding me hostage against my will… which they claim was HELP! No, I believe in help but not in unsolicited help. Honestly, the only thing that worries me is my depression, but they don’t take people out of their homes for that! In that center there was a different nurse every day who looked at me while I changed, I couldn’t have a word about anything, that whole four-month experience amplified my depression a hundredfold “,

told Britney Spears, who was forced by her family to spend four months in this facility just because of her depression. A confinement that has been hidden from the world behind one lie: the family stated that the pop star’s concerts had been deleted by herself to stay close to her father, who had serious Health problems. The same confinement that, according to Spears, she did nothing but make his situation worsecausing them huge psychological damage.

#britneyspears posted this on her Instagram account. This is so fucked up what her own family di lei did to her di lei. I honestly think they all need to take a lie detector test since Brit’s family will deny that this never happened but why would Brit lie about this 🤬 #believebritney pic.twitter.com/ETx0YIMh1m – 💙💜💙💜 (@ britspearsfan93) February 10, 2022

“At one point I thought,” Wait, I have cancer and they don’t want me to know, and this is some kind of secret therapy for people who have it? ” It was honestly insane that he had to be constantly on call for seven different people. I got sick more in that place, I couldn’t speak, I was under the influence of lithium doses, it was demoralizing, scary! Sometimes under certain conditions people have to succumb to violence for survival and that was the case … I wanted to shout it at everyone, but my family pretended it wasn’t who knows what “,

reveals the singer in the post, which a few hours later it was deleted from his Instagram page. The same post where Brit threw hers directly at her family which, making them believe they are acting for his own goodhe actually took advantage of the moment of weakness who was living for his own interests:

“The biggest damage that has been done to me is the psychological play of my OWN family trying to convince me that what they were doing to me was for my own good. “Sorry, we can’t help you while they do illegal things to you.” Now I would have spit in their faces … the only regret of my life, of my entire 40 years, is that of not having spit in that face of me *** they find themselves. I’m the first to admit I’m pretty shocked by all of this and I’m not even close to sharing everything they’ve done… it’s honestly shocking but over time I think things will come out more clearly. I know I still have a long way to go, but I proceed day by day a little at a time ”.

Meanwhile, thanks to a video posted by Spears herself, we know that the pop star is most likely planning her big one return in the world of music. “This is a preview of what’s to come !! My song Get Naked!“, he wrote. And the fans literally are gone crazy.