News

Britney Spears thanked the #FreeBritney movement

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After her father Jamie’s suspension from the conservatorship established by a judge a week ago, Britney Spears thanked members of the #FreeBritney movement for their support during her battle. He did it with a Twitter post.

“# FreeBritney Movement … I have no words … thanks to you and your resilience in freeing me from guardianship … my life now goes in that direction!”, He wrote, also publishing a video with Fade by Kanye West as the soundtrack. “I cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best in the world.”

Then, in a second tweet: «I feel your heart and you feel mine… I know that at least this is real».

On Wednesday, September 29, the singer scored a major victory in her battle to remove her father from the role of guardian. “I believe Jamie Spears ‘suspension is in Miss Britney Spears’ best interests,” Judge Brenda Penny said. “The current situation is unsustainable.”

Over the past few years, fans who have joined the movement have supported the pop star during hearings and have also participated in documentaries on the case. They are the first to have questioned the conditions of the conservatorship and the reasons for which it was activated. Last Wednesday they were out of court and celebrated Jamie’s suspension, probably not even missing the appointment on November 12, when the judge will decide whether to completely eliminate the conservatorship. We talked about it here.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
807
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
795
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
793
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
782
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
782
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
768
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top