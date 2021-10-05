Britney Spears thanked the #FreeBritney movement

After her father Jamie’s suspension from the conservatorship established by a judge a week ago, Britney Spears thanked members of the #FreeBritney movement for their support during her battle. He did it with a Twitter post.

“# FreeBritney Movement … I have no words … thanks to you and your resilience in freeing me from guardianship … my life now goes in that direction!”, He wrote, also publishing a video with Fade by Kanye West as the soundtrack. “I cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best in the world.”

Then, in a second tweet: «I feel your heart and you feel mine… I know that at least this is real».

On Wednesday, September 29, the singer scored a major victory in her battle to remove her father from the role of guardian. “I believe Jamie Spears ‘suspension is in Miss Britney Spears’ best interests,” Judge Brenda Penny said. “The current situation is unsustainable.”

Over the past few years, fans who have joined the movement have supported the pop star during hearings and have also participated in documentaries on the case. They are the first to have questioned the conditions of the conservatorship and the reasons for which it was activated. Last Wednesday they were out of court and celebrated Jamie’s suspension, probably not even missing the appointment on November 12, when the judge will decide whether to completely eliminate the conservatorship. We talked about it here.