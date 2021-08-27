Britney Spears thanks her boyfriend Sam Asghari

In recent years, very difficult for the star, her boyfriend has always been close to her

In life, it is said, precious people are recognized in times of need and Britney Spears has publicly thanked her partner for the support received in these years in which she has struggled with her father.

“Not only is this nice guy … he was with me in the most difficult years of my life, but he is also an extremely good cook!”

Loading... Advertisements

Manifestations of love

Thus, with simple and affectionate words, Britney was able to declare her love and gratitude to the world. The pop star and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party, a song from 2016, and have never left each other since.

The post of him

Asghari wrote on social media some time ago: “Now it is important that people understand that I have no respect for those who try to control our relationship, constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a complete idiot ”referring to Britney’s father.