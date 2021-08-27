News

Britney Spears thanks her boyfriend Sam Asghari

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In recent years, very difficult for the star, her boyfriend has always been close to her

In life, it is said, precious people are recognized in times of need and Britney Spears has publicly thanked her partner for the support received in these years in which she has struggled with her father.

The post

On his social profile, the American artist thanked Sam Asghari calling him jokingly.

“Not only is this nice guy … he was with me in the most difficult years of my life, but he is also an extremely good cook!”

Loading...
Advertisements

Manifestations of love

Thus, with simple and affectionate words, Britney was able to declare her love and gratitude to the world. The pop star and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party, a song from 2016, and have never left each other since.

The post of him

Asghari wrote on social media some time ago: “Now it is important that people understand that I have no respect for those who try to control our relationship, constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a complete idiot ”referring to Britney’s father.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

782
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
764
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
762
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
607
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
589
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
573
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
530
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
504
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
500
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
394
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top