Britney Spears thanks her partner on Instagram

The story of Britney Spears is now known to all and it is no secret that the pop star is going through “the most difficult years” of her life. On her social profile, however, the American artist knows how to thank those who have been close to her, starting with her partner, Sam Asghari, whom she praises jokingly calling him “tender bitch”.

In fact, in Britney’s last post we read: “Not only has this nice bitch been with me in the most difficult years of my life, but he’s also an extremely good cook!”. And he continues: “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss your next star !!!! ».