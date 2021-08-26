Britney Spears thanks her partner on Instagram

The story of Britney Spears is now known to all and it is no secret that the pop star is going through “the most difficult years” of her life. On her social profile, however, the American artist knows how to thank those who have been close to her, starting with her partner, Sam Asghari, whom she praises jokingly calling him “tender bitch”.

In fact, in Britney’s last post we read: “Not only has this nice bitch been with me in the most difficult years of my life, but he’s also an extremely good cook!”. And he continues: “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss your next star !!!! ».

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, ironically, commented on the whole thing by replying with an amused emoji and the words: “Yeah, fuck that bitch”. Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party, the pop star’s 2016 song, and the couple have been dating ever since.

The actor / model has been a big supporter of Britney during her struggle to end the tutelage that has controlled her finances and personal life for the past 13 years. Last February, he targeted the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, on Instagram, after the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears of the New York Times.

Asghari in fact wrote: “Now it is important for people to understand that I have no respect for those who try to control our relationship, constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a complete idiot. ‘ Before Spears’ first court hearing in June about her guardianship case, Asghari wore a “Free Britney” T-shirt, posting a lion emoji in her Instagram stories.