Britney Spears Thanks The #FreeBritney Movement For Saving Her Life

After a judge formally ruled the end of her guardianship, Britney Spears appeared on Instagram on November 17 to give the public an update on what’s important to her. “I might even hint at my thoughts before I go fix things with Oprah,” the star wrote, leading many to believe she would be the next celebrity to sit with Winfrey in that now infamous rose garden.

In addition to calling on her parents again for their role in advocating foster care for 13 years “yes, including my mom going to church” – Spears celebrated the little freedoms she’s enjoyed over the past week, including the possibility of having the keys to your vehicle and owning a debit card for the first time in more than a decade. Your first purchase? Candles, because, as she says, “it’s the little things” that make the difference.

In the accompanying two-minute video, the 39-year-old stressed that she has no intention of “being a victim,” hoping instead that her much-discussed case would raise awareness of the problematic nature of the guardianship system in America. “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses … We hope my story will impact and bring about changes in the system.”

Your farewell comments? An expression of deep gratitude for the #FreeBritney movement: “You guys are gorgeous – he exclaims in the video, beaming – Honestly, my voice has been silenced and threatened for so long, and I was unable to speak or say. nothing … I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way … I know there are a lot of jokes about the Free Britney movement, [ma] we are not free. We’re expensive … Rock on! “

