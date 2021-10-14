Britney Spears thanks the #FreeBritney movement with dedication

Now that Jamie Spears has officially filed his signature to renounce his daughter’s guardian role with the Los Angeles Courts, the whole #FreeBritney movement is celebrating and many went to the city squares to demonstrate as a sign of joy. For more than a year the pop star’s supporters have fought for his freedom, talking about it on social media, gathering outside the hearings, bringing even more media attention to his case.

Britney Spears he knows well that without them (perhaps) his story would have ended in a different way and has therefore decided to publicly thank #FreeBritney with an open letter. The pop star has posted on her Instagram profile a video in which she moves to the rhythm of Fade (by Kanye West) and looks gravely at the camera. As the caption of the video he wrote: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … thanks to you guys and your constant resilience in setting me free from my protection … my life is now in that direction !!!! ! Last night I cried for two hours because my fans are the best and I know … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … I know this is true 💞 !!!!! “.

A sweet dedication of love, a thank you that comes from the soul, from Britney to all those people who supported her on the way out of the protection of her father Jamie, in force since 2008. A situation that, also thanks to #FreeBritney, today is only a memory. The singer’s liberation movement kicked off in early 2020 thanks to the popular podcast Britney’s Gram by Tess Barker and Barbara Gray. At that time, the presenters noticed oddities in the singer’s posts, especially after receiving an anonymous phone call from a member of one of the law firms that dealt with the protection of Spears: “You girls have discovered something.”

From there, the movement took off online, with the Dirty2000s Instagram account, and fans started supporting the movement. So Spears’ freedom advocates began to participate in out-of-court rallies, and spread out, giving birth to #FreeBritney. Today the movement has proved everything the potential of a group of people who gather via social media to change the status quo and Britney thanks.

