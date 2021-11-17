Britney Spears thanks the #FreeBritney movement: “You saved my life”

A few days before the end of the conservatorship story (we talked about it here), Britney Spears has finally told her fans what she plans to do now that she is finally free.

“That’s a good question,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “I’m really grateful that every day I can have the keys to my car, be independent, feel like a woman, have money and credit cards for the first time, be able to buy candles. They are small things, but they make a big difference ».

The singer also said she’s not “here to play the victim,” that she lived with such people as a child and that it was one of the things that drove her to leave home and work so hard for 20 years. “I’m here to defend those with real disabilities,” he explained. “I am a very strong woman, I can only imagine what the system did to those people … Well, I hope my story will have an impact and can change this rotten system.”

The pop star also thanked the #FreeBritney movement, the group of fans who fought to help break free from conservatorship. “You are great, you really saved my life,” he said, adding that they spoke for him when he was unable to.

Finally, Britney has announced that she will soon be doing an interview with Oprah, but first she wants to talk about some of the things that have happened to her. He said he hasn’t finished telling “all the hideous things they did to me that they should be in prison for.”