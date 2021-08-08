Britney Spears, that devastating accusation of violence against children

Britney Spears had a very difficult time when an accusation of violence against her children came that led to her losing custody.

Some time ago the singer lost custody of her children to her father, with a court that ruled how violent this was with her grandchildren. The accusation had come thanks to a complaint by the ex-husband of pop star Kevin Federline. The charge against Jamie Spears was that he liked Sean Preston the 13-year-old grandson. At the end of the way, however, there was the mother who was faced with a situation certainly not very pleasant to live.

Immediately after the divorce, the two protagonists of this situation had agreed to divide in half the time they had to spend together with Sean Preston and Jayden James their two children. The woman has received a heavy sentence that now puts her in the possibility of passing with children 30% of the time compared to the 70% that was granted to what was her husband.

Britney Spears, a bad story

It’s a bad story about Britney Spears and her father. accused of violence against his grandson. Jamie Spears’ assault would come in front of his daughter with the child to succumb. The woman then took the children and fled. Mark V. Kaplan explained: “Britney Spears performed well, she did what she had to do at the time. We are talking about two children who have suffered trauma“. Ventura County, California conducted the investigation.

In the past there had already been controversy over the reliance on the woman who had gone through a very complicated period with addiction to alcohol and drugs. She had been forced to several admissions to a rehab and a subsequent one to a psychiatric hospital. The woman, as it should be, will still have the opportunity to continue seeing her children 30% of the time.