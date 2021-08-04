Britney Spears, the artist wins the first battle against her father

Fans mobilize outside the courthouse and the legal battle of Britney Spears against the “master father” takes a small step forward: in the wake of the new New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, the 39-year-old pop star has obtained from Judge Brenda Penny that the parent no longer has exclusive protection over her. Jamie Spears, who wanted to exercise more control over his daughter’s finances, will continue to have a say in the artist’s personal assets and decisions, but from now on he will have to work with the Bessemer Trust, a financial services company. It is yet another chapter in the legal battle that the 39-year-old star’s lawyers are waging against his father to try to loosen the tutelage with which, since 2008, he has controlled all aspects of his daughter’s public life. On March 17 and April 27 there will be the next hearings.

The case, which is still widely followed by the American press, was relaunched last week by the New York Times who produced and published the documentary Framing Britney Spears, recounting the rise and fall of the artist, starring a series of fans and activists who claim that the probate court has kept the singer under legal constraints against her will and the ashtag #FreeBritney has again spread on the net.

The story is intricate: Jamie has become the legal guardian of the assets and career of his daughter (a role for which he is said to have paid about 130 thousand dollars a year) since 2008, after the serious and public nervous collapse of the singer (his photos with his shaved head had then gone around the world). A very tormented phase for her, in which she was also admitted to a psychiatric hospital (for behavioral problems and drug abuse) and lost custody of her children.

The legal term to define Jamie Spears’ position in California is “conservatorship” and several legal experts had early to complain, because this type of protection is applied, in general, to those who have mental disorders or are elderly. For years Britney had not disputed the situation.

Everything changed last year when her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, had declared in court that the pop star was “strongly opposed” to her father’s guardianship and would no longer sing in public if the court still gave her father the role of guardian, which the man had been exercising for twelve years and which he had renounced in 2019 as sick. In November, Judge Penny had instructed the private fund Bessemer Trust to work with Dad Spears on an investment plan for the singer. However, she had rejected Britney’s request to suspend the singer’s parent from her guardianship role.

For years Britney’s fans have been loudly supporting her cause that has garnered support across the board, from Cher to Paris Hilton, from Miley Cyrus to the American Civil Liberties Union organization. According to fans, overcome the nervous breakdown, the pop star’s career took off again. Jamie had replied that Britney’s fortunes have grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago to 60 million dollars in the latest Forbes valuation.

Meanwhile, the artist is back on the crest of the wave: she appeared in the series How I Met Your Mother, launched the single and video Womanizer number one on Billboard, did world tours and took to Las Vegas shows that sold out. In addition to being a judge at X Factor, she advertised perfumes and a line of underwear. Finally, the documentary of the New york Times released last week on FX and Hulu: in addition to following the singer’s career, first as a child star and then a pop prodigy when she was still teen-ager, the film directed by Samantha Stark it puts the spotlight on Spears’ recent attempts to free herself from her father’s guardianship. Meanwhile, the fans do not give up and periodically demonstrate under the slogan ‘”#FreeBritney”.