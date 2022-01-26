Britney Spears, the costume covers very little: heartbreak

Britney Spears enjoys Hawaii. Selfie in dizzying costume, but what a joke to managers: “Before I was not allowed”

It is a magical time for Britney Spears. The singer has finally regained her freedom after the judge ruled the end of the “conservatorship” that placed her father Jamie in charge of major decisions regarding the pop star’s life, finances, and career, deemed unable to take proper care of herself. Britney, after a long battle, has finally managed to break the chains and regain her independence.

Not without taking a few pebbles off your shoes. The singer has in fact denounced the violations of her to her personal freedom suffered during the long years. The singer has harshly accused her family and her managers of having used the conservatorship, intended for those judged incapable of understanding and wanting, to exploit it and obtain economic benefits. For Britney it’s time to make up for lost time, and do all the things that have been denied her for so long. Even in her latest Instagram post, the pop princess did not miss the opportunity to remember the difficult time she went through.

Britney Spears, red-hot selfie and dig at managers: “I wasn’t allowed”

In her latest post published on social networks, the Spears posed with a very colorful and sensual costime fuchsia. Dark glasses and a smile on her face, the singer is enjoying a few days of rest in the beautiful Hawaiian Islands. In the caption that accompanied the funny video of the singer, Britney is back to talk about her dark period. “When I was doing shows I had to wear two layers of socks every night,” she recalled. As has often happened over the years, Britney he tried to rebel against the imposed impositions. “One night I cheated and said no, baring my legs. I danced better and faster ”said the singer, in a sort of metaphor of the chains that have held her back in recent years.

“People don’t know, but when I did the residence a Las Vegas I was not allowed to go to the spa, drink coffee and tea. My friends came and had fun and I was the loser who worked and entertained them ”she continued. “So on this beautiful day in Maui I’m here to remind you that being treated like a person doesn’t need much, just respect”