Britney Spears, the documentary on Netflix: ten things to know – Shows

It has an artistic and personal history capable of spanning and striking multiple generations. Over the years campaigns and associations have been born in support of him (first of all, “Free Britney”), who have fought daily to free her from the much controversial “conservatorship”, a sort of legal protection that has been affixed to her and that “branded” her throughout her life. Britney Spears, the pop princess of Louisiana, has become a symbol of the struggle for freedom, of the ability to independently choose what to do with one’s life, even at the cost of fighting against one’s family. The new Netflix documentary directed by Erin Lee Caar entitled “Britney Vs Spears” just tells two truths: the truth lived by the artist, on your skin, and the truth of father James, who until a few months ago controlled assets, finances but also the love life of the pop star, as declared “unable to understand and want”. A gilded cage whose walls have collapsed only recently. James Spears has in fact declared to resign from the role of guardian and tomorrow (September 29), the Los Angeles court will decide whether to confirm this choice. But what do we really know about Britney Spears?









The beginnings

He began on stage at the age of 5 singing “What child is this?” at the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Speaking of her ambitions, Spears has repeatedly stated: “I was in my world. I found out what I am brought to when I was still a child.”

On TV

In December 1992 he joined the television program “The Mickey Mouse Club” on Disney Channel, already having as “colleagues” also other future stars such as Justin Timberlake, Joshua Chasez (future member of ‘N Sync along with Timberlake), Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

The album

To promote her first album, the future teen idol chose to perform in a mini tour inside small shopping centers of North America.

Planetary success

His debut album “Baby One More Time” it was released in January 1999 and was certified double platinum after only a month by the Recording Industry Association of America in Washington (Riaa). Album that sold more than 10 million copies in one year, as well as the best-selling album ever by a teenage artist.









The controversy

The American Family Association (Afa) heavily criticized a cover Spears made for “Rolling Stone” magazine, due to his ‘skimpy’ clothing. Photo shoot that marked a change in the pop star’s image, who thus abandoned the “good girl next door” look to adopt a more adult and provocative one.

The provocation

On September 7, 2000, Britney performed at the MTV Video Music Awards with the single “Satisfaction, Oops! I Did It Again”. During the performance, she tore off her black dress he wore to show a flesh-colored one. Critics immediately framed the gesture as “highly provocative”.

The story with Justin

Her most talked about love story was the one with Justin Timberlake, which began in 1999 and ended in 2002. In 2003, Britney then became engaged to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander and married him the following year in Las Vegas. Marriage that was canceled after only 55 hours, as the singer admitted that she “made the decision to get married in a moment of unconsciousness”.









The relationship with Madonna

After you have it kissed on the stage of Radio City Music Hall causing scandal and controversy, and after advising her to quit smoking and leave America to settle in the British capital, the Queen of Pop Madonna, she proclaimed herself Britney’s putative sister.

The first hospitalization

On February 16, 2007, the first admission to a rehabilitation center in Antigua, in the Caribbean. After only 24 hours Britney is already on her way to Las Vegas and there, in a daze, she goes to a hairdresser, takes a razor and completely shaves her hair. The episode immediately goes around the world.

The documentary

“Controlling Britney Spears”, the previous New York Times documentary, was heavily criticized by the singer. The direct interested, would have entrusted her long outburst to an Instagram post: “It’s really crazy guys. I’ve seen some of the documentary and I hate to inform you, but a lot of what you heard is not true! I scratched my head a couple of times. I disassociate myself. ”