Britney Spears, the fan who went viral with Leave Britney Alone made an important announcement

The Britney Spears fan who went viral with the video Leave Britney Alone, announced through her Instagram profile that she has started the hormonal cure for the sexual transition

Through an announcement posted on her official Instagram profile, Cara Cunningham – star of the viral video Leave Britney Alone – said she had started receiving hormone treatment for sexual transition. Britney Spears fan wrote: “Today I have an appointment for hormone therapy. I have been waiting for this moment for 33 years and I am finally happy to have come to such a place that allows me to be who I really am! I had to hide my identity and happiness for a long time to avoid being rejected and upsetting the people I associated with, including my family “.

The girl continued: “Then I realized an important truth: those who love me for who I am will never be embarrassed in my presence and will always take genuine interest in me. I am in the midst of a sexual transition and I no longer have to apologize for who I am. This it will be an individual and lonely process for the way it will happen but I am happy to know that I am doing all this for myself and for what I needed “.

Finally, the Britney Spears fan concluded: “As the transition progresses, I will no longer call myself Chris but Cara. Crocker is not and never was my real name but just a nickname I was given when I received online threats as a teenager. I have decided I don’t want to. no longer live in fear! “.

Many commented on the announcement made by Cara and all of them wished the girl the best of luck, also giving her their support and support. Ferras, for example, wrote: “I’m so happy for you! I send you all my love for this long journey. And, bye, Cara!”.

After posting this announcement, Cara also posted a video in which she says: “I should be sleeping but I’m so excited about the hormone therapy appointment tomorrow morning!”. Responding to a transphobic comment, Cummingham explained that although it can be perceived as a man by any person, gender is not limited to a mere matter of “performance”.

The girl wrote: “I’m not a drag queen and gender, for me, is not a performance. Until recently, I didn’t feel safe being a trans in the deep South of the United States. So I pretended to be a man so as not to have eyes on me. About me. Reasoning like yours does not help trans people, who may have different styles and hairstyles. The really important issues are those related to safety and survival. Living with gender dysphoria is much more complex than you might think . The outside doesn’t necessarily reflect what you feel inside. Have a nice day and always be respectful! “.