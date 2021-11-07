Britney Spears, the father renounces his legal protection: the surprise announcement

The father of Britney Spears he is ready to leave his role as guardian of his daughter’s assets. The long-awaited news from the singer’s fans came as a surprise, with an announcement from the T sitemz, which he saw the documents that prove it. The end of the hegemony of Mr. Jamie Spears on the daughter (started in 2008, ed) is not immediate: it will come “when the right time is”, but the fact remains that it is an epochal turning point in the painful and complex legal battle that Britney has undertaken against her father, finding the strength to denounce the abuses suffered in all these years in which it has been under its control.

The pop star had in fact taken action in court to free herself from the ‘protection’ of her father Jamie, who according to her was nothing but a form of “abuse”. The father’s lawyers had announced opposition, denying that things were as the pop star said ‘Oops I did it again‘but then, evidently, something must have changed: Tmz and Variety revealed that, according to the legal documents viewed, the man said he wanted to “work with the court and his daughter’s new lawyer to prepare a smooth transition to a new brace“.

“We are happy that Mr. Spears and his attorney have today admitted that he needs to be removed (from office, ed),” said the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to the Guardian. The decision is “a big win for Britney and a step towards justice“But he also ordered Jamie to” step aside immediately. We are eager – added Britney’s lawyer – to continue our investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears and others who have taken millions of dollars from his daughter’s possessions in recent years ”. At the moment, it is not clear whether this decision could lead to Britney’s return to full autonomy, both in managing her private life and the wealth accumulated in her twenty-year career. The lawyers said the father is convinced that continuing guardianship “would be in the best interest” of his daughter, but would have consented to the “transition to a new ‘conservator'”, the legal formula used in the US to define a person’s guardianship. All that remains is to wait the next hearing of the trial, set for the end of September in Los Angeles.