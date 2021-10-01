News

Britney Spears, the father will no longer be her legal guardian

Britney Spears is finally free: a Los Angeles judge yesterday suspended the legal protection of her father, on whom the life of the pop star depended for over 13 years. “The current situation is unsustainable,” Judge Brenda Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. “Reflects a toxic environment that calls for the suspension of James Spears.”

The scrutiny he was given in 2008, after he was diagnosed with mental health problems, was not just about administering the $ 60 million estate, it invaded all aspects of his daughter’s private life. For years the man would intercept her conversations, check the intimate details of personal life – even denying her permission to have children – and force her to work against her will. During the hearing, Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart also accused Jamie Spears of perpetrating abuse not only in the past 13 years, but since Britney was a child.

The popularity of the singer and the wide following on social networks led to an international mobilization in support of the cause, with the creation of the #FreeBritney movement which first attracted public attention to the affair. Hundreds of fans traveled from all over the country to support the singer in Los Angeles during the trial and to hold a demonstration in front of the courthouse. State and federal lawmakers are now considering major guardianship reforms.

Three months ago, the singer publicly called for custody to be terminated, appealing to fans about her father’s delusions and abuse of control. Jamie Spears, who had always stubbornly opposed the suspension, had recently filed for a waiver of guardianship. A move that Britney Spears’ attorney described as an attempt “to avoid accountability and justice”. The end of the custody could, in fact, avoid him the legal consequences of the abuses committed over the years.

