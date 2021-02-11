The life ofhas always been discussed and in the last period has come back to the fore after the release of the documentary of the New York Times Framing Britney Spears. The affection and support received in that circumstance would have had a positive effect on the pop star, who would now feel the need to tell his version of the facts and to do so would be considering the possibility of relying on Oprah Winfrey.

“Britney has considered talking about her past, especially since she doesn’t feel that others should tell his story“, said an insider to ETonline. “She’s always hated doing interviews, but if she ever had to take that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. Of course, an interview is not already scheduled, but if and when she does, there will be conditions that Britney would set before speaking”.