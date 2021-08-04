Britney Spears, the ironic tale of when she was locked in the bathroom

Don’t knock on Britney Spears’ bathroom door unless you’re going to take her down and save her. Pop superstar shared on Instagram the crazy story of that time when, late at night, he tried to take a bath at 2 am … accidentally closing in the bathroom. In the caption of her post she did not spare any detail, revealing – in the end – how she was finally freed.

Here begins the story: after taking a look at her “lousy” leftover coffee from that morning (a key detail this, I recommend), Spears was ready to head to the other bathroom in search of her facial cleanser. “I tried to get out, but the door was locked”, wrote the singer of Oops!… I did it again. “I thought ‘Okay, it’s just a bathroom, I can open that damn door’. Instead the lock was locked! I was locked in the bathroom while my boyfriend was sleeping.”

Britney Spears then shouted to call her boyfriend Sam Asghari four times – who, as the artist explained, could sleep even with a bombing – until he finally got up asking what the problem was. Unfortunately, with his trusty pen he failed to open the door, and the 39-year-old singer finally asked for the intervention of her security to get her out.

Britney Spears, a story with a happy ending

“I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower, but then, looking at the door, for the first time I just wanted it to open. Maybe looking at it intensely it would have opened faster?”Britney still reflects in the caption of her post. “I opened my eyes wide and could see the door much larger and much more clearly…Please open the door!!!», he concludes.

Loading... Advertisements

Despite the tiredness he was reaching her at that moment, Spears then praised the stale coffee left in the bathroom, which “recharged” her and helped her regain the stamina she needed. Just the one that was needed to wait 45 minutes, necessary for her safety to save her from the bathroom.

Read the full story by Britney Spears below: