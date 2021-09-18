Britney Spears: the lawyer leaves the scene – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 07 JUL – The saga of Britney Spears, princess of pop prisoner of a “master father”, loses pieces and is enriched with a new chapter: after the manager Larry Rudolph, who had it 25 years ago Helped to sign the first record deal and had followed his dazzling career ever since, lawyer Samuel Ingham III has now asked the court to leave the scene. It is since 2008, when Britney’s grip of the “legal custody” requested and obtained by her father after a sensational mental breakdown under the flashes of photographers fell, that Ingham should in theory represent the interests of the singer. Only in theory, however, if we are to believe what sources close to the singer told the weekly “New Yorker”: the good Sam, instead of helping Britney to free herself from the bonds of protection, would have been a “Trojan horse for years” “by Jamie Spears and would not have missed an opportunity to tell his father every movement of his client.



For Ingham, Spears has represented a goose that lays golden eggs for years: since 2008, when a judge ex officio entrusted him with the case because Britney was apparently unable to understand and want to, the lawyer has collected fees. for nearly three million dollars.



The exit now opens the possibility that Spears will choose a lawyer who truly represents her: as hoped for in the sensational testimony of June 23 by the same pop star who complained to judge Brenda Penny about how the lawyer would have advised against her. to talk openly about how to end custody.



Ingham's request for resignation follows the backward step of manager Rudolph who would have already left the post. In a letter to Jamie Spears and another guardian, Jodi Montgomery, who is in control of every aspect of the singer's personal life, the impresario said he learned that Britney intends to officially retire from the stage.


