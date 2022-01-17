Britney Spears, the long fight is over | What happens?

Britney Spears got the long-awaited news after the long fight. The fans are over the moon. What happens?

One of the most famous American pop stars in the world is Britney Spears. The American singer met the great success from a very young age when, still a teenager, hers … Baby One More Time has become a real hit internationally. Beloved and famous around the globe, the Spears has collected one career studded with incredible successes. In recent years, however, Britney Spears had to fight a long and tiring one struggle following a series of unpleasant events who saw her as a protagonist. Finally the good news long awaited that took everyone by surprise. Here you are what it is.

The fight of Britney Spears

Born in McComb in 1981, Britney Spears is one of the most loved pop stars of all time. From the beginning to The Mickey Mouse Club until her career in music, the famous American singer has become an idol for millions of teenagers around the world. From a very young age she achieved a success amazing which however led it to a terrible one meltdown. It was 2007 when the images of a Britney in the act of shave your hair to scratch they went around the world. A series of delicate problems for the singer, up to the last ones more recent developments. Here you are what happened.

A series of tragic events have marked the life of the famous American pop star. From nervous breakdown up to loss of child custody (from their marriage to the rapper Kevin Federline), has long been the father of the singer to make the most important decisions. This practice in the United States is called Conservatorship, and the parent of Britney holds it from ben 13 years. Over the years there have been many legal battles carried out by the American singer to put an end to this situation and finally something seems to have moved.

After more than a decade, in fact, Birtney It is again free and can take back his life. There news comes from the United States, where a movement of support and solidarity to the singer. THE fan of the artist are in seventh heaven.

Were you aware of the Britney Spears’ long fight?