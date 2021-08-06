Britney Spears

The singer’s lawyer asked the Court of Los Angeles to anticipate the decision on the removal of legal protection

A new step forward for Britney Spears. One of the singer’s lawyers has in fact filed a formal instance to the Court of Los Angeles with the request for Remove Jamie Spears from his role as legal guardian.

“Every day that passes is one more day than pain avoidable, of prejudice and suffering for Ms. Spears and her Estate,” TMZ reported. “There was an obvious dissipation Of goods of Ms. Spears and this dissipation is still ongoing,” the lawyer concluded.

The request was filed by Matthew S. Rosengart, Britney’s new lawyer. The lawyer cited a passage of the Civil Code in which it is specified that a court has the power of dismiss a guardian if this decision is made in the “best interest” of theassisted.

Britney Spears damaged economically and emotionally

No legal friction with Jamie Spears would therefore be necessary: britney would only need the Court to agree to validate the Opinions of staff doctorof motherof sister and friends, which highlight how the legal protection of the father has damaged the singer, as well as economically, also emotionally. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29 but Matthew Rosengart hopes to be able to return to the courtroom by August 23.

