Britney Spears: the photos of the b-side send Instagram into a tailspin

Forit’s like a new life has begun. Last September 29, the Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice,, decided that the fatherwas no longer her legal guardian and entrusted the singer’s estate administration with attorney John Zabel. A new hearing will be held on November 12 that could permanently end the conservatorship.

As he explained PageSix, for the singer it was an emotionally strong and liberating moment. “She was almost incredulous when she heard the verdict” – explains the American magazine – “She burst into tears after hearing the judge’s decision. Britney believed she would never see the day when her father’s control over every single aspect of her life would end. He is in shock and speechless, but literally jumping for joy. He hadn’t felt such joy for 13 years “.

Over the next few days, Britney Spears’ followers watched the singer strip her inhibitions and unleash her lighter and more playful side. A few weeks ago the pop star surprised everyone by publishing some very provocative nude shots, now she has fun showing herself wearing only a thong. Within hours, the post received more than 11,000 comments and over 600,000 “likes”.

Free on social media, it seems that Britney Spears has rediscovered a new happiness. Now await the next hearing with which he could make a clean break with the past and start a new chapter. A new beginning that has been waiting for too many years now.

Photo: Britney Spears, via Instagram