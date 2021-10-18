Britney Spears, the price of freedom: “I live in fear of making mistakes”

Britney Spears she had dreamed for years of being “freed” from the tutelage of her father-master Jamie. That dream has been a reality for a couple of weeks. The judge Brenda Penny on September 29th removed Jamie Spears from his post blocking the right to conservatorship on the daughter. Yet the pop star he cannot enjoy the longed for freedom. Because now the eyes of the whole world have focused on her. The 39-year-old feels a lot pressure And he lives in terror of making a false step. She revealed it herself in a long post on Instagram: “I’ll be honest,” she admitted. “I waited a long time to free myself from the situation I was in and, now that I am free, I am afraid of doing anything because I am afraid of making mistakes“.

In her social outburst, the singer takes it out above all with the paparazzi: “When I drive I see them running along the street and through the trees, and it’s disturbing”, she wrote, pointing out that she had been assaulted by photographers even on the way to her children’s school. “The paparazzi suddenly pop up and scare me. It’s like they want me to something crazy. And I live in terror of making something wrong ».

The pop star accompanied the words with the photo of a big Christmas tree in the living room of his house, explaining that he is celebrating the holiday “very early this year”. To “find more joy”.

Britney he was fed up with the legal protection of that “master father” who since 2008, the year in which he had repeated mental breakdowns, was in control of every little detail of his life. Even preventing her from having children and getting married, as he told in court. Now the judges have restored her freedom. At least until the next hearing, set for November 12, who will decide whether to appoint a new legal guardian or not. Britney should be happy now, especially as she just recently, in mid-September, has announced the official engagement with Sam Asghari.

Instead he feels poised. Has “Struggled so much” to free herself from the protection of her father, but now that the nightmare is over everyone is wondering if she will make it alone, if she really has found a balance that will allow her to take back the reins of her life. And she, although happy to have won the battle against her father, feels the pressure of the world on herself: “I’m happy, but there are so many things that scare me“.