Britney Spears | the private messages of the brother-in-law

Britney Spears, the private messages of her brother-in-law: “She could already be dead” (Wednesday 13 October 2021)
We know well that between Britney Spears and his sister Jamie Lynn now relations are bad, but until today the brother in law of the pop star had never exposed himself to the conservatorship case. Yesterday, fans of the pop princess posted some conversations they had with Jamie Watson, husband of Jamie Lynn. In these chats the man takes Jamie’s side Spears (what a fantasy of names in this family) and ridicules the protection that took away the singer’s freedom for 13 years. “My wife was nothing but a perfect sister. It is a fact. Britney does what he wants. Checked? It takes jet private and goes on vacation wherever he wants. I would like to to be controlled so too. If he hadn’t had his father, he would be dead. I won’t justify myself to people who …Read on biccy

twitterStraNotizie : Britney Spears, brother-in-law’s private messages: “She could already be dead” – MiSonrisaEsLali : RT @BSNewsItalia: Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband, recently communicated with Britney fans by texting. # Fre … – gloomiems : RT @BSNewsItalia: Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband, recently communicated with Britney fans by texting. # Fre … – Giolla_Giolla : RT @tranviadeseo: To hell yes but with Britney J. Spears – britneybspear : RT @BSNewsItalia: Jamie Watson, Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband, recently communicated with Britney fans by texting. # Fre … –

