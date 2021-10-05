Britney Spears, the protection of her father Jamie ends (and a 13-year legal battle) – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

The Los Angeles judge today ousted Jamie Spears from legal guardianship of her daughter’s assets. Since 2008, the pop star had to ask her father even a few dollars

Jamie Spears is no longer the legal guardian of his daughter Britney: it was decided by the judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles Brenda Penny, closing a complex legal battle that lasted 13 years. Only in the last two years, and with the mobilization of fans on social networks to the cry of #freebritney, the tormented pop star had taken the courage to ask for the end of legal protection in first person: his father Jamie had control of his assets even in the more minute expenses since Britney Spears launched herself at a paparazzo in a gas station in 2008 after months of nervous breakdowns, the emblem of which is the scene of her shaving her head with a crazed look in front of 70 paparazzi. Since then, the singer's entire fortune – about $ 60 million – has been under the curatorship of her father; since 2019 Britney Spears has been asking for more transparency in the management of her funds and, above all, that her legal guardian is no longer him. For years in court he had opposed requests to step aside, but at the beginning of September there was the turning point: even Jamie Spears had agreed to renounce the protection, which also paid him, as compensation, 130 thousand dollars a year.

From Madonna to Cher, many stars have come out with public appeals to end the legal protection of the father-master Jamie Spears, in the presence of which the singer, in 2020, had made it known that she would never return to the stage. But the coup de grace to public opinion was given, in February 2021, by a documentary by New York Times titled Framing Britney Spears. The testimonies collected in the documentary – the verb to frame in English means both to frame and to frame, to cheat – are authoritative: the journalists of the New York Times they interviewed the first lawyer that the singer hires back in 2008 against her father, the lawyer who follows her now, and various friends from a long-time family. And many celebrities, from Courtney Love to Sarah Jessica Parker to Bette Midler, Chiara Ferragni, Andy Cohen, Sam Smith, Haley Williams, have published posts or videos in solidarity with the singer with the hashtag #SorryBritney. Sorry, Britney.

The singer, who is now 39 years old and has two children, has never asked to be able to go back to managing her assets alone; and indeed for years he has ignored appeals from well-meaning fans promoting the hashtag #freeBritney. Simply, when the need arose to entrust his possessions to a guardian, he had hired a lawyer so that the guardian was not the father. It didn’t work: Jamie Spears has since earned $ 130,000 a year to manage her daughter’s wealth. In 2019, due to health problems, you temporarily give way to professional curator Jodi Montgomery; in August 2020, for the first time, the singer asked the judge that he be expelled from custody, and that only Montgomery remained. Now the sentence, a first step – uncertain, but not too much – towards freedom.