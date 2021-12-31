News

Britney Spears, the rejected costume for not copying Madonna

Vogue published an article on how Britney Spears during the promotion and performances for her third album she became a fashion icon. The article also mentions Alina Campbell, who designed many of the garments worn by the pop princess between 2001 and 2002.

On this occasion, the costume designer revealed an anecdote about a look created for Britney Spears, but which has never seen the light of day. It is a necklace full of crosses, which had to be applied to a t-shirt. The project failed because it was potentially controversial and too similar to some of the costumes of Madonna.

“I just found this cross necklace I made for Britney Spears during the ‘Britney Era’. It would have been sewn onto a short shirt for a performance. The project was rejected because it could have been too controversial with all these crosses (and perhaps because it was too similar to Madonna). I just found it wrapped in a towel and I remembered what it was! A job that has never really finished and has never seen the light of day. – wrote Alina – Sometimes things don’t work … and sometimes they do! I will publish other projects I have done for her, such as those for Overprotected “

In fact, this necklace is somewhat reminiscent of that of Madonna in Like a Virgin. In any case, we did not miss an iconic look.

Britney Spears: the discarded look.


