Britney Spears, the ring and the alleged marriage in sight with Sam Asghari

The die is cast. Britney Spears is taking her life into her own hands, and however it goes, it will no longer be possible to go back. Since his intervention in court a month ago he has decided not to pretend anymore, to take off his mask and fight publicly for his freedom. He obtained from the court the possibility to choose his lawyer, a small victory he celebrated on Instagram using the hashtag #freebritney for the first time. With a long post then he ruled that he will no longer perform as long as his father has control over his conservatorship showing a lot of guts. A courage that Britney finds in the unconditional support of her boyfriend Sam Asghari, by his side since 2016. Stop everyone, that solitaire on the finger of Queen B what does it mean?

Spotted Sunday in Los Angeles in a fast food drive, Britney did not hide a solitaire maxi on her left ring finger, immediately zoomed in by the tabloids. Daily Mail primarily. Wedding in sight for the 40-year-old pop star on December 2nd and his Sam, 27-year-old profession fitness coach aka “his rock”? In reality, Spears, 39, in her long outburst against the protection of her father had explained that among the prohibitions to which she has been subjected for 13 years now, there would also be no to marriage and other pregnancies (Britney is already a mother of Sean, 15 and Jayden, 14, born from her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline). But the proposal may already have been there …

“Britney relies on him for everything,” revealed an insider People questioned about the relationship between Britney and Sam. “I only wish the best for my better half. I will never stop supporting her and helping her create the future she deserves. I look forward to a normal future, and an extraordinary one, together”, the words of the young man in one of the rare quotes on his “lioness” which he has been supporting for five years.

“I will not perform on any stage as long as my father manages what I wear, say, do or think,” wrote Spears in the IG post two days ago that went viral in which he speaks out, attacks his father but also his “system. supportive “like sister Jamie Lynn who” hurt her deeply “. Stocked also to the documentaries on #freebritney that brought to light “humiliating moments of the past” and to the protection that “killed his dreams”. Britney today wants her father Jamie to be accused of abuse of guardianship and is betting everything on the defense of Mathew Rosengart with the hope that it is “all she has left”. Alea iacta est.

